Clarendon Private LLC Sells 992 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Clarendon Private LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,626,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 115.7% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 214,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after buying an additional 115,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,438 shares of company stock valued at $53,216,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.2%

GOOG opened at $251.71 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $256.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

