Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $38.55 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 274,611 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $371,183.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,737.07. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,579 shares in the company, valued at $994,512.54. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $203.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $214.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

