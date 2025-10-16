Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after buying an additional 450,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after buying an additional 466,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after buying an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,318 shares of company stock valued at $42,412,815. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $238.60 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $240.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

