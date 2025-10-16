Alta Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 331.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FSS stock opened at $119.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $564.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.24 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.