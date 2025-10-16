Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $179.62 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $40.36 and a one year high of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.75, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.28.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at $11,572,395.93. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

