The Boeing Company $BA Stock Holdings Lifted by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1%

Boeing stock opened at $214.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.97. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The stock has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

