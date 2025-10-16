WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1,583.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,366 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 776.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,416 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 51.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,896 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4,207.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,635,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,272 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 96.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,951,000 after purchasing an additional 763,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

