WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF $HIGH

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 543,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 70,707 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HIGH opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $25.15.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

