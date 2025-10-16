WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March $UMAR

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 234,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMAR. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 55.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 14.3% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.34. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

