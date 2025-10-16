Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB Position Boosted by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,025 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 738.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 77,734,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,542,000 after buying an additional 68,465,514 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,646,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,641,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after buying an additional 7,828,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,221,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,219,000 after buying an additional 5,811,939 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 14,553,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after buying an additional 4,179,898 shares during the period.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Itau Unibanco Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.