WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 57,167 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December $UDEC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDEC. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 147.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,367,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,124 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 247.9% during the first quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,635,000 after acquiring an additional 677,834 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at about $21,357,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at about $13,728,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 1,357.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 385,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 358,629 shares during the period.

Shares of UDEC stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.37.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

