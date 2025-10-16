Nvest Financial LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF $ICLN

Nvest Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

