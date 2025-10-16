iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV is Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.1% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.53 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53.

