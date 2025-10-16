Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,793,000 after purchasing an additional 794,388 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 133.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252,736 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after buying an additional 609,748 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 137,030 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $6,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,275.32. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

