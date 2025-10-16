Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $975,000 Stock Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 417,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 58.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 525,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $79.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Masco Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:MAS opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

