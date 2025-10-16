Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Bought by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $247.88 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $252.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.68.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

