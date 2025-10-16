Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Bought by Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.3% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 181,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after buying an additional 69,084 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,403,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,520,000 after buying an additional 68,396 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.8%

AVEM stock opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $76.72.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.