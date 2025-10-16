Omnia Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Omnia Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cushing Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 382,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,930,000 after acquiring an additional 255,228 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,566,000 after acquiring an additional 63,497 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 227,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 42,548 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

