Compass Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SCHM opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

