Zacks Research Downgrades Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) to Strong Sell

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Plains GP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Plains GP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Plains GP Stock Up 1.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.68. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

