Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Compass Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 2.5% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $159,237,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4,808.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 259,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,795,000 after acquiring an additional 253,751 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 560.9% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210,268 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,410,000 after acquiring an additional 201,826 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22,310.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 154,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 153,716 shares during the period.

MOAT opened at $100.01 on Thursday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

