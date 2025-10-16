Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Has $250,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.54.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $227.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $228.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

