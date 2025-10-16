Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

