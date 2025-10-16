Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Lowers Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Workday by 15.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 15.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 0.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $1,395,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at $39,189,026.16. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,129.44. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $234.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.93 and its 200-day moving average is $236.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 108.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

