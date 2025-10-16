Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.84.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

