Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Sold by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,679 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $44.47 on Thursday. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.07%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zephirin Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

In related news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,068 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,651. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

