Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX Shares Acquired by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $67.47.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

