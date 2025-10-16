Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $3,014,500.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,549.76. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $233,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,351.71. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,692 shares of company stock worth $5,745,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.7%

LECO opened at $238.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.80. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.11 and a 1-year high of $249.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.28. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

