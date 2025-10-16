WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.03.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $175.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.67 and its 200-day moving average is $185.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.03%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

