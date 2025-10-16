Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Decreases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,187 shares during the quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 193.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

AVY stock opened at $159.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $222.16.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

