iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW is Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 42.9% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $70,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.70. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $122.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

