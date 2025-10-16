Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys 154,913 Shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super raised its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,112 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,913 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned about 0.08% of Buenaventura Mining worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 17.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Buenaventura Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 37,482 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after buying an additional 171,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,642,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after buying an additional 406,641 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BVN. Wall Street Zen lowered Buenaventura Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.29 million. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 38.38%. Analysts anticipate that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

