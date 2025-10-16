Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys Shares of 27,776 Nutanix $NTNX

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 42.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 98.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Capmk cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,090,543.36. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

