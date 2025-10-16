Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QFIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qfin in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Qfin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Qfin has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Qfin had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 38.66%.The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Qfin will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qfin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qfin in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Qfin by 472.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Qfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qfin by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

