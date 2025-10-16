Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Decreases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $190.24 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $234.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.51 and a 200 day moving average of $210.03.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

