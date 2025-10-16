Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Boosts Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1,933.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $73.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,205,683 shares of company stock valued at $77,217,965 in the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

