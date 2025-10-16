Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Stock Position Trimmed by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Kenvue by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research raised Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price target on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.6%

KVUE stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.16%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

