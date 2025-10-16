Sincerus Advisory LLC Invests $201,000 in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF $SHE

Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE opened at $128.71 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $129.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.14.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

