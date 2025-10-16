Stableford Capital II LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $108.65 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday. Barclays set a $136.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Argus downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.35.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

