Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

