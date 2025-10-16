Sincerus Advisory LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Sincerus Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

RSP stock opened at $188.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.93. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $192.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

