Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Stake Reduced by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $98.27 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $118.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The company had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

