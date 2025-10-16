Stableford Capital II LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its position in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,397,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,096,739,000 after acquiring an additional 710,837 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 34.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,808,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $935,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,228 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,074,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 80.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,983,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 2,565.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,306,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,815,000 after buying an additional 15,694,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.5%

TC Energy stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. TC Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.37.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

