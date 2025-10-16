Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Sold by Sincerus Advisory LLC

Sincerus Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekside Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 33,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.