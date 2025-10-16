Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Boosts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.26% of Universal Health Services worth $30,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,381,000 after purchasing an additional 340,966 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 404,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,081,000 after purchasing an additional 310,531 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,555,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 131,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 242,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $227.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Shares of UHS opened at $205.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.33 and a 1-year high of $240.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

