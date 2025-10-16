Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases 626 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 434.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480,835 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,864,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 741,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,161,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,213,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,986,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,674,000 after acquiring an additional 634,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,403,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,888,000 after acquiring an additional 414,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:GIS opened at $47.80 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Get Our Latest Report on General Mills

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.