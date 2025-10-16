Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases 503 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $510,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,210,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,582,126,000 after buying an additional 1,419,724 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 125.4% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,349,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,059,000 after buying an additional 750,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 40.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,161,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,789,000 after buying an additional 623,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 71.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,200,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,253,000 after buying an additional 499,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average of $91.90. The firm has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.24.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

