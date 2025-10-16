Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Has $28.67 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 381.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,535 shares during the quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.6% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Phillip Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $276.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

