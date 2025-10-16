Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 353.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,016 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 278,069 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $205,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,241.60. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,205.40. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $200.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $203.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.66.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

