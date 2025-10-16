Aire Advisors LLC Buys 3,654 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

IMCG opened at $82.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $83.66.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

